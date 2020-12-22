Two passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport

-
Two passengers from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 after they arrived at the airport here, health department officials said on Tuesday.
A flight carrying 222 passengers from the UK arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport on Sunday night, they said.
"Twenty-five passengers did not have COVID reports with them. So they were taken to a nearby quarantine centre, and their coronavirus tests were conducted. Two tested positive," the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department official said.
According to COVID-19 protocols, all international passengers coming to India will have to remain in isolation for seven days.
India has suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from Wednesday till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of coronavirus there, Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.
Moreover, passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports "as a measure of abundant precaution", it added.
