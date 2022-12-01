New anti-conversion law was necessary, will be enforced strictly: Dhami

-
A day after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed a more stringent anti-conversion Bill, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the new law will be enforced strictly in the state.
He said a stricter anti-conversion law was necessary as Uttarakhand is the land of gods and practices like religious conversion are "detrimental to us".
The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2022, making unlawful religious conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least three years and a maximum of 10 years.
Besides, an offender will be liable to pay a fine of at least Rs 50,000 and a compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the victim.
The Assembly also passed the Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill, 2022, granting 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domiciled women of Uttarakhand in state services.
"A stricter anti-conversion law was necessary as Uttarakhand is the land of gods and practices like religious conversion are detrimental to us," Dhami said.
"The bill providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domicile women was also necessary as women have contributed immensely to the creation of the state. It is a bill dedicated to women power," he said.
Terming the two Bills "historic", the chief minister said notifications for their implementation will be issued soon.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:00 IST
