Haryana govt approves new 'AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy'; seeks investment

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved a new AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25, which aims to attract investment worth Rs 4,000 crore and generate 20,0000 new jobs in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held under the chairmanship of chief minister here, said an official statement.

The new textile policy will supersede the previous Haryana Textile Policy 2019 and it aims to promote value-added textile activities with suitable policy interventions to harness the potential of the entire textile value chain in the state, it said.

The estimated budget for the policy is Rs 1,500 crore with capping for capital incentive cases, it said.

The 'Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25' aims at fostering an ecosystem of self-reliance and innovation by offering a robust incentive framework for backward integration, enhanced production of man-made fibres, promoting circular economy, attracting investments in weaving, knitting, processing, ready-made garments, apparel making, technical textiles, integrated units, textile parks, textile clusters, etc.

It will have a special emphasis on value addition, employment generation and productivity enhancement, the statement said, adding that the policy was in line with the "5F" vision of the prime minister - 'Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign'.

The policy aims to attract investment in the textile sector to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, generate 20,000 new jobs in the textile sector across the value chain, achieve higher and sustainable growth in the entire textile value chain with emphasis on innovation, backward integration and adoption of clean and green technologies, it said.

"It also provides an impetus for diversification of Haryana's textile industry to the 'B', 'C' and 'D' category blocks and on the promotion of the sunrise sector within textile i.e., technical textiles, circular economy, open end spinning etc. and support setting up textile parks in the state," the statement said.

It also targets to support the industry, adopt world-class state-of-the-art technology in conformity with the environment and social standards, encourage the industry to innovate, develop new designs, diversify and enhance value addition and facilitate and promote sunrise sectors like technical textiles in the critical areas such as defence, automobiles, construction, etc.

The policy further aims to support the industry with a skilled workforce and create additional employment opportunities and promote the export of all types of textiles with a special thrust on products such as garments, made-ups, technical textiles etc.

