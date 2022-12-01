JUST IN
Business Standard

Server crash at Mumbai International Airport results in long queues

The systems getting down due to a server crash at the Mumbai International Airport led to long queues of passengers on Thursday

Topics
Mumbai airport | CISF

ANI 

mumbai airport, CSIA, MIAL, T2

The systems getting down due to a server crash at the Mumbai International Airport led to long queues of passengers on Thursday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed that the crowd is slightly more than normal and there is no chaos.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement.

"Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the statement read.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 19:10 IST

`
