New Covid-19 cases drop to below 60,000, caseload rises to 7,175,880

The number of new infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the fifth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

India registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 COVID-19 cases on September 17.

There are8,38,729active cases of in the country which comprises 11.69 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The casefatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR,a cumulative total of 8,89,45,107 samples has been tested up to October 12 with 10,73,014 samples being tested on Monday.

The 706 new fatalities include 165from Maharashtra, 70from Karnataka,62 from Tamil Nadu, 60 from West Bengal, 44from Uttar Pradesh, 40 from Delhi, 33 from Chhattisgarh and 32 from Andhra Pradesh.

Total 1,09,856 deaths reported so far in the country includes 40,514 from Maharashtra followed by 10,314 from Tamil Nadu, 10,036 from Karnataka, 6,438from Uttar Pradesh,6,256 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,809from Delhi, 5,682from West Bengal,3,860 from Punjab and 3,574from Gujarat.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

