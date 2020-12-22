UK passengers arriving in Mumbai quarantined amid new Covid strain concerns

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
India suspends UK flights to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 strain
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
Covid-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: CM
-
Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning have been sent for institutional quarantine in the wake of the new coronavirus strain.
People who came to receive them said, "Government should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?"
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday said, "No flights to land from UK post 2:30 am. Passengers who have boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital."
Flight services from the UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.
On December 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public that a new variant of COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK.
He tweeted, "Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU