New IS module case: NIA arrests man from UP; seizes 25 kg explosives, cash

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has arrested a member of the new Islamic State (IS) module "Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam", which was allegedly planning a terror attack in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The 24-year-old accused, Muhammad Absar, was arrested by the on Friday evening after it carried out searches at three locations in Uttar Pradesh's and Hapur with the help of the state police.

Absar is a resident of and teaches at Jamia Hussainia Abul Hassan in Hapur, a statement said.

The agency said that Absar had visited three places in Jammu and Kashmir in May and August 2018 along with another accused Iftekhar Sakib in connection with the terror conspiracy.

"The accused will be produced in the Special Court in Delhi on Saturday for seeking police custody," the statement said.

On January 4, the counter-terror probe agency had arrested Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, from A Delhi court then sent him to 10-day NIA custody.

The NIA had on December 26 arrested 10 members, including mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail of the IS module from Delhi and after carrying out searches at 17 places. The arrested men were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and the Capital Region.

The NIA also seized 25 kg of explosive material including potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knife, sword, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.