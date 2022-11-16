New media poses challenge of credibility: I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra

The shift towards new for consuming information from traditional sources such as newspapers has presented a challenge of credibility to the government, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the first World Congress in Abu Dhabi, Chandra said India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users who are consuming a high amount of information and entertainment via mobile devices.

He said the traditional sources in India comprised 897 television channels and over 80,000 newspapers in various languages.

However, he added, that recently there has been a shift from the traditional media as youngsters were consuming information from new media sources.

This has presented a challenge of credibility and that presented a challenge to the government, Chandra said.

He said has caused faster and deeper percolation of information in India, to the effect that it has even reduced the loss of lives in natural calamities.

Chandra said the government has come out with a self regulatory mechanism, which ensures that the first level of complaint can be resolved at the level of the organisation. PTI SKU



http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg



We bring the World to you"



Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)