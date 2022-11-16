JUST IN
Rising rate of juvenile delinquency in India a matter of concern: SC
New media poses challenge of credibility: I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra

He said the traditional media sources in India comprised 897 television channels and over 80,000 newspapers in various languages

Topics
media | online media | Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Apurva Chandra
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra

The shift towards new media for consuming information from traditional sources such as newspapers has presented a challenge of credibility to the government, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the first World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, Chandra said India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users who are consuming a high amount of information and entertainment via mobile devices.

He said the traditional media sources in India comprised 897 television channels and over 80,000 newspapers in various languages.

However, he added, that recently there has been a shift from the traditional media as youngsters were consuming information from new media sources.

This has presented a challenge of credibility and that presented a challenge to the government, Chandra said.

He said social media has caused faster and deeper percolation of information in India, to the effect that it has even reduced the loss of lives in natural calamities.

Chandra said the government has come out with a self regulatory mechanism, which ensures that the first level of complaint can be resolved at the level of the social media organisation. PTI SKU

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:09 IST

