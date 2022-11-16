JUST IN
Karnataka HC adjourns Twitter's plea against govt blocking orders to Dec 12
Bihar to increase women representation in state police to 35%: Nitish Kumar
India Media & Entertainment valued between $27-29 bn in 2022: Report
Railways to build walls on worst-impacted routes to contain cattle hits
Sabarimala temple opened, high footfall on eve of pilgrimage season
New set of proposals on media ownership in the works, says TRAI chief
Centre extends tenure of DCGI Dr V G Somani by another three months
PFRDA appoints Suraj Bhan as chairman of NPS Trust with effect from Nov 12
Cattle run over cases: Railways to build walls in worst-affected sections
First international cruise ship of current tourist season arrives in Goa
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Karnataka HC adjourns Twitter's plea against govt blocking orders to Dec 12
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt approves 6% dearness allowance hike for MSRTC employees

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses

Topics
Maharashtra government | Maharashtra | Dearness Allowance

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

MSRTC
MSRTC | Photo: Wikipedia

The Maharashtra government has approved a six per cent hike in dearness allowance for the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a top official said on Wednesday.

Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, told PTI that the government has given the nod for increasing DA to 34 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

The hike will put a financial burden of Rs 15 crore per month on the state-owned public transport body. Shrirang Barge, a union leader, said they were happy with the decision though it was pending for four months.

"MSRTC employees should also get dearness allowance arrears as in the past the state government has not paid it," Barge said. The corporation has a workforce of more than 80,000 employees. Last year, MSRTC employees had gone on a strike for more than five months for various demands including merger of the corporation with the state government.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra government

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.