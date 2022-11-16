JUST IN
First G20 meeting under India's presidency in Dec; FM talks in Feb

The Finance Track of the powerful G-20 grouping is older than the Sherpa Track, since G-20 was formed with the intention of governance of the global economy

Topics
G20 summit | Bengaluru | Finance minister

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

G20 India
President of Indonesia Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit

The first meeting of the Finance Track of the G20 under India’s leadership would be of central bank deputies and senior-most finance ministry bureaucrats of the member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD). The meeting would be held in Bengaluru on December 13-15.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 22:33 IST

`
