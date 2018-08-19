New season of 'Koffee With Karan' to premiere on October 21

Johar will be back with the sixth season of his celebrity chat show, "Koffee With Karan" from October 21.

The 46-year-old filmmaker, who hosts World show, took to to make the announcement.

"And here it is! #KoffeeWithKaran, premieres 21 Oct, Sundays 9 PM. @StarWorldIndia," Johar wrote.



The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" also revealed on that the shoot of the show is underway.

Johar had earlier teased that the show will return with a bang.

"Time to wake up and smell the... COMING SOON," he tweeted, along with his photograph from the sets of the show.

The last installment of the show, which premiered on November 6, 2016, was in news after called Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" in one of the episodes, kick-starting the debate about Bollywood's favouritism towards industry kids.