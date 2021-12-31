New York logs 74,207 new Covid-19 cases, breaks all single-day record

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron detected in California wastewater before WHO declaration: Report
Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
-
In the past 24 hours, New York State reported 74,207 new Covid-19 cases, breaking its single-day record for a second straight day amid a new wave of the pandemic triggered by the latest Omicron variant, according to data issued by the local government.
Thursday's figure was an 11 per cent increase over Wednesday's 67,090 positive cases, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.
The state's overall infection tally currently stood at 3,330,403.
Meanwhile, a total of 7,373 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised across the state after 606 more were admitted in the past 24 hours.
This is the highest hospitalisations since February 9, increasing 138 per cent since December 1, NBC New York quoted the latest update issued by Governor Kathy Hochul's office.
At least 1,020 Covidpatients are in state ICUs, an increase of 58 over Wednesday's report. It's the first time since early March that the number topped 1,000.
"As we approach the New Year, it is vitally important that we don't let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic," Governor Hochul said in a statement.
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the state has registered a total of 59,336 Covid-19 deaths.
New York State leaders are preparing for a surge in January 2022.
"We do think there's going to be a spike in cases that's going to continue, not just in our positive rates, but in our hospitalisations," Hochul added.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the state has so far administered a total of 34,256,514 Covid-19 vaccine doses, while 13,961,789 people have been fully inoculated against the virus.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU