News digest: Farm loan waiver, family-run firms, Adani project, and more

-
ALSO READ
Insurance giants say no to Adani Mining's Carmichael project in Australia
News digest: Videocon case, farm loan waiver, offline retailers, and more
States with fiscal space can go for farm loan waivers, says Arun Jaitley
Why farm loan waivers make sense
Political parties choose farm loan waiver for electoral gains: Traders
-
‘States with fiscal space can go for farm loan waivers’
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said states were free to announce farm loan waivers if they had the fiscal space, but remained non-committal on the question of a national farm loan waiver scheme as the Centre was facing a tight fiscal deficit situation. Read more
Vedanta draws up $4-bn plan for Electrosteel
Diversified metals and mining major Vedanta Resources plans to pump about $4 billion into newly acquired Electrosteel Steels to scale up its capacity from the existing 1.5 million tonne per annum to 7 mtpa in the coming years. Read more
Plain-vanilla FD outshines most asset classes
An investor who put his money in a fixed deposit would have outperformed most asset classes this year. Read more
Succession challenges loom for family-run firms
Most of India’s largest corporations and conglomerates in the near future will see leaders step out of their roles and transition into retirement, making succession a pivotal turning point. Read more Insurance giants refuse to cover Adani project
Some global insurance companies have decided against providing cover to Adani Mining’s Carmichael project in Australia. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU