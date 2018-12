News digest: Farm loan waiver, family-run firms, Adani project, and more

‘States with fiscal space can go for farm loan waivers’



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said states were free to announce farm loan waivers if they had the fiscal space, but remained non-committal on the question of a farm loan waiver scheme as the Centre was facing a tight fiscal deficit situation. Read more



Diversified metals and mining major Resources plans to pump about $4 billion into newly acquired Electrosteel Steels to scale up its capacity from the existing 1.5 million tonne per annum to 7 mtpa in the coming years. Read more An investor who put his money in a fixed deposit would have outperformed most asset classes this year. Read more Most of India’s largest corporations and conglomerates in the near future will see leaders step out of their roles and transition into retirement, making succession a pivotal turning point. Read more Some global insurance companies have decided against providing cover to Adani Mining’s Carmichael project in Australia. Read more