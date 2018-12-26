News digest: Farm loan waiver, family-run firms, Adani project, and more

JUST IN
Rewind 2018: The landmark Aadhaar verdict by the five-judge SC bench
Jaitley said there would be no shortfall this year in disinvestment and non-tax revenues

‘States with fiscal space can go for farm loan waivers’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said states were free to announce farm loan waivers if they had the fiscal space, but remained non-committal on the question of a national farm loan waiver scheme as the Centre was facing a tight fiscal deficit situation. Read more


Vedanta draws up $4-bn plan for Electrosteel

Diversified metals and mining major Vedanta Resources plans to pump about $4 billion into newly acquired Electrosteel Steels to scale up its capacity from the existing 1.5 million tonne per annum to 7 mtpa in the coming years. Read more

Plain-vanilla FD outshines most asset classes

An investor who put his money in a fixed deposit would have outperformed most asset classes this year. Read more

Succession challenges loom for family-run firms

Most of India’s largest corporations and conglomerates in the near future will see leaders step out of their roles and transition into retirement, making succession a pivotal turning point. Read more Insurance giants refuse to cover Adani project

Some global insurance companies have decided against providing cover to Adani Mining’s Carmichael project in Australia. Read more
