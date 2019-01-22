News digest: FPI portfolio limits, Prabhat's milk biz, Sun stock, and more

Sun co-promoter may quit race for Jaypee Infratech

Suraksha Asset Reconstruction, owned by Sudhir Valia (pictured), a co-promoter of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, is likely to drop out of the race for Jaypee Infratech, according to sources.

RBI refuses to budge on FPI portfolio limits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reluctant to relax portfolio-level limits it introduced for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) last year.

Lactalis buys Prabhat’s dairy biz for Rs 1,700 cr

Global dairy major Lactalis will buy Mumbai-based Prabhat's milk business in its third acquisition in India.

Amid global slowdown, IMF hikes India’s growth forecast to 7.5%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scaled up projections for India's economic growth a tad by 0.1 percentage points at 7.5 per cent for 2019-20, even as it cut the same for the global growth by 0.2 percentage points at 3.5 per cent for 2018.

Uber eats leverages alia’s brand recall value

A hungry Alia Bhatt walks out of a party to dine with a friend at home.

She rushes to the kitchen to help herself with food and is greeted by the humble apple gourd or tinda (in Hindi) in a container.