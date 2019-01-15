News digest: Lenders to bail out Jet Airways, inflation falls, and more

Lenders to bail out Jet after forensic clean chit

Lenders to Jet Airways are preparing to pick a substantial stake and restructure the debt of the cash-strapped airline as a forensic audit has not shown any adverse findings, it is learnt. State Bank of India (SBI), which leads the consortium of lenders, had last month appointed consulting firm EY to carry out a forensic audit of the airline's accounts following complaints of fund diversion. Read More...

Sachin Bansal boards Ola as investor

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, who had to step down when Walmart acquired the Bengaluru-based e-commerce major last year, has invested Rs 150 crore (around $21 million) in ride-hailing company Ola, filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) shows. This is learnt to be the first tranche of around Rs 650 crore investment in the company by Bansal. Read More...

Well-governed firms to be on new NSE list

Investors will soon be able to track all companies with high standards of corporate governance in a special category on the National Stock Exchange of India, said its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikram Limaye. Read More...

Inflation falls to 18-month low, MPC may change stance

Inflation rates, both wholesale and retail, fell in December last year, according to the government data released on Monday. This, in turn, might prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to change its stance from calibrated tightening to neutral in its review next month. Read More...

Listed developers’ unsold inventory crosses Rs 1 trn

Real estate developers have continued to add inventory despite a slowdown in the offtake of new properties. At the end of the September 2018 quarter, India’s top 27 listed realty companies had unsold inventory worth Rs 1.13 trillion, up 21 per cent from Rs 93,358 crore at the end of the March quarter. Read More...