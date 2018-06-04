News digest: Q4 results, Air India sale, PNB's PCA test, and more

-
Subpar performance: Q4 revenue improves, profit under pressure
India Inc revenues grew in double digits for the second consecutive quarter in the January-March 2018 period (Q4FY18) though net profit disappointed. Read more
Air India is just the start of Centre's sell-off woes
It is not just Air India privatisation where the government is struggling. Of the approximately 30 state-owned companies, subsidiaries and standalone assets for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet has given approval for “strategic disinvestment”. Read more
RBI to defer putting lending, expansion curbs on PNB till Q1 results
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may defer putting lending and expansion restrictions on ~143 billion fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) till the first-quarter results of 2018-19 are out. Read more
Bumpy road ahead for carmakers as retail demand grows sluggish
The road ahead for carmakers could get slippery as retail demand grows sluggish, thanks to the combined effect of rising fuel prices, firming up of interest rates, and price increase by manufacturers. Read more
