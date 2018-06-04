News digest: Q4 results, Air India sale, PNB's PCA test, and more

Subpar performance: improves, profit under pressure

India Inc revenues grew in double digits for the second consecutive quarter in the January-March 2018 period (Q4FY18) though net profit disappointed.

Air India is just the start of Centre's sell-off woes

It is not just Air India privatisation where the government is struggling. Of the approximately 30 state-owned companies, subsidiaries and standalone assets for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet has given approval for "strategic disinvestment".

RBI to defer putting lending, expansion curbs on PNB till Q1 results

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may defer putting lending and expansion restrictions on ~143 billion fraud-hit Punjab Bank (PNB) till the first-quarter results of 2018-19 are out.

Bumpy road ahead for as retail demand grows sluggish

The road ahead for could get slippery as retail demand grows sluggish, thanks to the combined effect of rising fuel prices, firming up of interest rates, and price increase by manufacturers.