JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Beijing begins new round of Covid tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams

Eastern Command chief visits Sikkim, reviews security along border areas
Business Standard

News updates: Diplomats, rights groups decry Sri Lanka's state of emergency

Live news updates: US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung wrote on Twitter that she is "concerned" by the state of emergency, adding that "the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard."

Topics
sri lanka | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sri Lanka, Colombo
Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo (Photo: Reuters)

Live news updates: Foreign envoys to Sri Lanka and rights groups on Saturday expressed concern over the declaration of a state of emergency by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They fear that police might use force against peaceful protesters amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory, reported Taipei Times. US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung wrote on Twitter that she is "concerned" by the state of emergency, adding that "the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard."

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine's military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war's first days and has become a symbol of resistance.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, May 08 2022. 06:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU