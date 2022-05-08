News updates: Diplomats, rights groups decry Sri Lanka's state of emergency

Live news updates: Foreign envoys to and rights groups on Saturday expressed concern over the declaration of a state of emergency by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They fear that police might use force against peaceful protesters amid the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory, reported Taipei Times. US Ambassador to Julie Chung wrote on Twitter that she is "concerned" by the state of emergency, adding that "the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard."

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine's military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war's first days and has become a symbol of resistance.