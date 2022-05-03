NGT asks Haryana to act against damage to Gurugram water body in 1 month

-
ALSO READ
Chinese anti-corruption agency investigates former manager of China Unicorn
India ranks 85 in corruption perception index of 2021, says report
Corruption affects happiness of 43.2% Indians, study finds
NGT to resume physical hearing with hybrid option from March 21 onwards
Pressure mounts on power PSUs to split CMD post after ITDC's compliance
-
The National Green Tribunal has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the state's urban planning body, to look into a plea alleging damage by it to a water body in the Jharsa village in Gurugram district within one month.
NGT Principal bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea, in which the applicant Rohit Thakran contended that the water body was being used till 2019-20 but now, it has been proposed to be "covered by the HSVP illegally".
Referring to a matter pertaining to Lt. Col. Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi vs Union of India, the complainant said the action of the urban planning agency is contrary to the environmental norms laid down in the judgement of the Supreme Court and directions of the Tribunal in the order dated November 18, 2020.
On January 7, the Tribunal directed the District Magistrate, Gurugram to look into the matter and take action in accordance with the law.
In the present Execution Application, the petitioner stated that despite a representation to the District Magistrate on February 9 and subsequent direction to the HSVP, no decision is being taken in the matter.
"In view of above, let the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula take a decision in the matter and convey the same to the applicant within one month from today," said the NGT in the order dated April 29.
Accordingly, the application has been disposed of.
"A copy of this order be forwarded to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula by email for compliance," it read.
--IANS
jw/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU