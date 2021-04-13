NGT does not have powers to strike down laws, says Supreme Court

-
The National Green Tribunal does not have the powers to examine validity of laws or strike them down, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde made the observation while hearing an appeal challenging Section 40 of the Biodiversity Act.
In the meantime, there shall be an ad interim stay of further proceedings in O.A. No.10/2014 pending before the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Balasubramanian.
The appeal was filed by Environment Support Group challenging Section 40 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. It was filed before the Karnataka High Court and was later transferred to NGT.
The group challenged the high court order which transferred the matter to the NGT, contending that the tribunal does not have the power to decide on validity of laws.
