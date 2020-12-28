NHAI updates FASTag application to provide balance status to users

-
ALSO READ
User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day: NHAI
ICICI Bank collaborates with Google Pay for issuing FASTags
Ashoka Buildcon wins Rs 1,390 cr highway projects in Bihar from NHAI
Sadbhav declared lowest bidder for two highway projects worth Rs 1,572 cr
On the road to new opportunity
-
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has updated the FASTag app to add a new feature to provide balance status to users.
"With FASTag becoming mandatory on toll plazas from 1st January 2021 and to ensure its smooth implementation, NHAI has updated its Mobile App My FASTag App' with a new feature to Check Balance Status' by simply entering the vehicle number," NHAI said in a statement.
This new feature will help both highway user and toll operator to check tag balance status on real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance.
In addition to this, the authority has reduced the refresh time limit of blacklisted tags from existing 10 minutes to 3 minutes, to expedite update of the status in the ETC (electronic toll collection) system and show the current status in the app for seamless passage.
The My FASTag App will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes that include green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags.
In case of 'orange' status, the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza Point of Sale (POS).
Over 40,000 POSes at toll plazas have been set throughout the country in partnership with 26 banks.
The statement said the new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, which will not only save time and fuel but will also help commuters make a hassle free and enjoyable journey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU