User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day: NHAI

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon wins Rs 1,390 cr highway projects in Bihar from NHAI
Sadbhav declared lowest bidder for two highway projects worth Rs 1,572 cr
NHAI's Covid force majeure fraught with loopholes, say contractors
On the road to new opportunity
Highways Min releases over Rs 10,000 cr for developers to expedite work
-
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day.
Over 2.20 crore FASTag have been issued so far.
"The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on December 24, 2020, with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark," NHAI said in a statement.
With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas, it said.
Adoption of FASTag has helped highway users save time and fuel at the toll plazas, NHAI said.
It added that the digital transaction has got a push following the recent amendment in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.
FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas, it said.
It is also available online through Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. The FASTag programme has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facility such as Bharat Bill Payment System, UPI and Paytm, as well as My FASTag mobile app.
In addition, cash recharge facility is also being provided at PoS at toll plazas for convenience of users.
FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.
NHAI said that as social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option since it is contactless.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU