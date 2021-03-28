Hiren death case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to Bandra river, recovers CPUs

-
ALSO READ
NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case
Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25
Sachin Waze arrest: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy
Ambani security scare: NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze
Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took suspended Mumbai Police crime branch officer Sachin Waze to the bridge over the Mithi river in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren's death case.
The NIA divers recovered computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from the Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Accused Waze was also present at the spot
On March 21, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the NIA to take over the Mansukh Hiren death case.
Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA.
Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiren case, was in NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani.
Later a special NIA court on March 25 allowed the agency custody till April 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU