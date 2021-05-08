NHPC carries out Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees of Power Ministry

-
ALSO READ
NHPC net profit down 11% to Rs 1,300 crore in September quarter
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
13 Opposition leaders request govt to launch free mass vaccination drive
NHPC reports 50% rise in net profit to Rs 961 crore for Dec quarter
Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group begins at 200 centres in Haryana
-
As per the direction of Power Minister RK Singh, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited is undertaking a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives for the employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs and organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi NCR region, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.
According to the ministry, the vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.
On Friday, NHPC in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi organised a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi.
A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from the Ministry of Power, NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE, NEEPCO and CEA received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive.
The vaccination drive has been further extended to May 8 to enable the vaccinations of more employees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU