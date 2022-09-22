NIA, ED conduct anti-terror raids in 10 states; 100 PFI activists detained

-
The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.
The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the "largest ever" investigation process "till date".
The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.
According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People's Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.
The PFI, in a statement, said the "raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided".
"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 07:48 IST
