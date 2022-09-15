Special court of NIA in Kerala's Ernakulam convicts ISIS terrorist

-
ALSO READ
Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Bihar
Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS, NIA to seek custodial remand
NIA conducts raids at 13 premises in six states over links to ISIS
NIA conducts searches in UP's Deoband in JMB case involving Bangladeshis
NIA files charge sheet against Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen members in terror case
-
A special NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Wednesday convicted accused Shaibu Nihar V.K alias Abu Mariyam in a case pertaining to involvement in activities of proscribed terrorist organisation IS.
The court held him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The case was initially registered by Kerala Police against eight accused persons under the UAPA on November 6, 2017 and re-registered by NIA on June 1, 2018.
"Investigations has established that accused Shaibu Nihar raised funds with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS/Daesh and provided the same to co-accused for their intended travel to Syria. Shaibu Nihar was arrested on April 9, 2019 from Calicut International Airport, Kerala on his arrival from Doha, Qatar," the NIA had said.
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19.
--IANS
atk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 08:14 IST