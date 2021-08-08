JUST IN
National Investigation Agency searches at multiple locations in J&K

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An NIA official related to probe said that the agency sleuths along with the CRPF are carrying out searches at multiple locations in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The official, however, remained tight-lipped on sharing the details of the case.

An agency source said that the anti-terror probe agency is carrying put searches at the premises linked to senior members of banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

The source said that the searches are underway in at least 40 locations.

In the recent days, the NIA has carried out searches at different locations in two separate cases and also arrested a few people.

First Published: Sun, August 08 2021. 08:43 IST

