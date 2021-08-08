PM Modi to release next instalment of PM-Kisan scheme on August 9

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9 at 12
"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the Prime Minister's Office.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.
The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.
Earlier, on May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via video conferencing.
