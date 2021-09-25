India, US condemn cross-border terrorism;call for justice for 26/11 attacks

-
ALSO READ
BSF warns about drone threats in villages near border areas of Rajasthan
China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' from all terrorist forces
China's bonhomie with Taliban: Keeping terrorism on the back burner?
Indian,Pakistani troops exchange sweets along LoC in Kashmir on Pak's I-Day
3 dead, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore
-
India and the US have said that they will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UN as they condemned cross-border terrorism and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice.
A Joint Statement issued after the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday said that the United States and India stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism.
The two leaders reaffirmed that the United States and India "will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSCR 1267 Sanctions Committee."
They "condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice. They denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks," the joint statement said.
Pakistan-based radical cleric Hafiz Saeed's Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.
Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases. The 70-year-old JuD chief is lodged at Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.
India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks to justice.
The two sides noted that the upcoming US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group, Designations Dialogue, and renewed US-India Homeland Security Dialogue will further strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation, the joint statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU