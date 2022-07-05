NIA takes custody of all seven accused in Amravati chemist's murder

-
ALSO READ
NIA team visits Amravati in Maharashtra to probe killing of chemist
NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati: Home Ministry spokesperson
Beauty care company Lotus Herbals acquires 25% stake in Conscious Chemist
Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS, NIA to seek custodial remand
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over custody of all the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe, a police official said on Tuesday.
The NIA took custody of all the accused, who were granted four days' transit remand on Monday after they were produced before the Amravati court, he said.
The accused are likely to be produced before the NIA's Mumbai court on or before July 8, the official added.
Amravati police had found inks between social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Umesh's murder during the investigation and didn't suppress the case as was alleged, police commissioner Arti Singh said on Monday.
Police didn't disclose the information earlier given the "very sensitive" nature of the murder case and to avoid any untoward incident, she said.
The seven are Muddasar Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Taufiq (24) Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan (32) and alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.
Police are on the lookout for one more suspect Shamim Ahmed in connection with the case.
Umesh was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21. He died during treatment at hospital. He had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU