Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS, NIA to seek custodial remand

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur, will be produced before a special NIA court on Saturday.
According to sources, the accused will be produced before a special NIA court which is likely to seek their custodial remand for 14 days.
A Pakistani national had sent Ghouse Mohammad a message saying "Kuch kar ke dikhao", which meant now execute the killing, they said.
Both the accused were also in touch with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
"Ghouse was in touch with nine Pakistani nationals having terrorist background. He received a number of calls from Pakistan during the murder. His Pakistani handler had given him more terrorist task to accomplish. He was also asked to kill a businessman in sector 11 of Udaipur. Two persons -- Mohsin and Asif -- were asked to conduct a recee of all the targets," said the sources.
In 2014, Ghouse had gone to Karachi where he came in contact with the Dawat-e-Islami organisation. Since then he was in touch with them. He took training in terrorism there.
The gruesome act was recorded at the behest of a Pakistani handler claiming it to be a revenge for insulting Islam. Later, they posted the video on social media to enable terrorist organisations across the world access it.
In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying: "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."
The incident sent panic wave across the country and Rajasthan Government immediately shut down internet service for a day to avoid untoward incident.
