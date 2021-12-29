Night curfew clamped in Manipur after detection of Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear
Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 districts till December 31 amid Omicron
Night curfew in Delhi likely from today amid Omicron fears, cases surge
Will make effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of FTAs: Goyal
LIVE: Maharashtra sees 26 more cases of Omicron; night curfew in Kerala
-
Night curfew was clamped in Manipur from Wednesday till January 31, 2022 following the detection of Omicron in the state, according to an order issued by the state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar.
The night curfew will be in force daily from 9 pm to 4 am from December 29 till January end, as per the order by Kumar. who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee of State Disaster Management Authority.
Manipur had reported its first case of Omicron on December 27 when a 48-year-old retrunee from Tanzania tested positive for the COVID variant.
The order banned music concerts, Thabal Chongba (a traditional Manipuri group dance), celebratory feasts and large gatherings in any enclosed area. Exemption was given for essential services and medical emergencies.
The order asked people to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol and wear face masks, keep six feet distance between people and frequently wash their hands with soap.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU