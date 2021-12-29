Coronavirus pandemic: France logs record number of new cases

-
France's Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the country recorded a record high of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Veran said the new figure is equivalent to two French testing positive every second, a surge fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Veran warned those not vaccinated: There is really little chance that this time you can escape (COVID-19). The virus is spreading too fast.
France has vaccinated 77 per cent of its population and is rushing out booster shots. But more than 4 million adults remain unvaccinated.
More than 3,400 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in intensive care units on Wednesday, an increase by 10 per cent compared to last week.
Veran defended a government plan to allow only the fully vaccinated to enjoy continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports arenas.
