JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests negative for coronavirus infection
Business Standard

Night curfew to remain in force within urban limits of 13 Raj districts

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15

Topics
Curfew | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

coronavirus
The government released the guidelines for caution, surveillance and containment till January 15

Night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am within the urban limits of13 districts of Rajasthan, according to fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government on Saturday.

The government released the guidelines for caution, surveillance and containment till January 15.

The night curfew will continue in 13 districts, including Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Tonk, Pali, Sikar and Sriganganagar, as per the guidelines.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15 for students and regular classes activities. However, online education will continue, they stated.

However, factory production units and factories working in night shifts, IT companies, chemist shops, essential services etc will remain exempted from the night curfew, it was stated in the guidelines.

Cinema halls, entertainment parks will remain closed till January 15 besides restrictions on social, political and cultural events, the state government said in its guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 02 2021. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.