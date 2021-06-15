Nine IPS officers including 6 district police chiefs transferred in UP

-
ALSO READ
Centre seeks 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional
West Bengal: In 'parched' Debra, a battle between two ex-police officers
Mamata thanks 4 CMs, Stalin for support on IPS officers' transfer issue
Maha Home min asked cops to collect Rs 100 cr per month: Param Bir Singh
Kerala Police Chief directs personnel to strictly enforce Covid-19 curbs
-
In another administrative reshuffle, nine IPS officers including six district police chiefs were shifted by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Monday night.
According to an official release, SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahni has been shifted to Jaunpur in the same capacity, while SP, Jaunpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, was shifted in the same capacity to DGP headquarters.
Similarly, Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary was given the charge of Meerut SSP while Pawan Kumar who was on waiting list, has been posted as new Moradabad SSP.
PAC commandant Agra, Poonam is the new Amroha SP, while Amroha SP Suniti has been shifted to DGP headquarters in Lucknow.
SP, Kaushambhi Abhinandan is the new SP of Banda, while SP, Banda Siddharth Meena is now SP, Railways in Prayagraj. SP, rules and manuals, Radhe Shyam is the new SP, Kaushambhi.
--IANS
amita/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU