Nine labourers dead as wall collapses following heavy rains in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
Kolkata port to undertake trial runs for cargo movement using B'desh ports
Delhi SEIAA panel gives nod to Executive Enclave which will house new PMO
Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for 2nd term; PM Modi attends ceremony
-
An under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed here following heavy overnight rains, leaving nine labourers dead and another injured, police said on Friday.
One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.
"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia told PTI.
"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris. One person was rescued alive," he said.
District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the under-construction wall collapsed following heavy rains.
The injured persons have been admitted to the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital, he said.
The deceased hailed from Jhansi district.
President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives.
Adityanath has issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, his office said in a tweet.
The Jhansi district administration said the bodies of the deceased will be brought to Pachvara in Mauranipur area of Jhansi district after postmortem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 14:30 IST