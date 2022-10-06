JUST IN
Business Standard

Nirula's loses Deepak but iconic food legacy will live on forever

If you ever relished Nirula's Hot Chocolate Fudge, you will definitely miss the huge void as India's very first fast food chain has lost Deepak Nirula, who made the brand famous across north India

Topics
Nirula’s | Fast food brands | Businesses

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The erstwhile Nirula's restaurants in L-Block, Connaught Place
Deepak, son of Madan Gopal Nirula, passed away on Wednesday at age 70, leaving behind a legacy that will live on forever in iconic offerings at Nirula's that include ice creams, sundaes, burgers and pizzas

If you ever relished Nirula's Hot Chocolate Fudge, you will definitely miss the huge void as India's very first fast food chain -- started by Nirula brothers, Lakshmi Chand and Madan Gopal, as a 12-room hotel in Connaught Place in 1934 -- has lost Deepak Nirula, who made the brand famous across north India.

Deepak, son of Madan Gopal Nirula, passed away on Wednesday at age 70, leaving behind a legacy that will live on forever in iconic offerings at Nirula's that include ice creams, sundaes, burgers and pizzas (especially Salami pizza).

"Deepak Nirula, son of Lakshmi and Madan Nirula -- the family behind #Nirula's iconic Hot Chocolate Fudge, has passed away today (October 4th) at the age of 70. I wonder whether the Indian media will pick it up tomorrow. RIP," tweeted Aryan D'Rozario.

Several food lovers took to Twitter on Thursday, remembering Deepak Nirula and his immense contribution.

"Nirula's was such an iconic place in the 90s! Deepak Nirula one of the pivots of Nirula's is no more! Remember the hot chocolate fudge and Banana Split ice cream! Miss the old Nirula's," posted Aditya Shah.

Atul Karmarkar tweeted: "As kids, we enjoyed having "fast food" and ice cream at Nirula's in Delhi and it was a weekend outing we always looked forward to. #RIP Deepak Nirula".

A bachelor of science in hotel management from Cornell University in the US in 1974, Deepak has been listed as a noteworthy food service executive by 'Marquis Who's Who'.

Born on April 3, 1952 in New Delhi, Deepak helped the brand expand in north India and today, the restaurant chain is present across 70 locations in the country.

Ever since 1977 when the Nirula family opened the first restaurant in Connaught Place, it has been creating epic moments for generations.

In 2006, Navis Capital Partners bought Nirula's Group.

In 2007, Nirula's opened India's first ice cream museum inside its ice cream factory in Noida.

In the same year, the chain introduced three new outlet formats, including "Nirula's Express", Food Court Unit and Ice-Cream Kiosks, with the first Express outlet opening at the Delhi Airport.

In 2012, Navis "agreed to sell its 100 per cent stake in Nirula's Group," to A2Z Excursions Pvt. Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Today the chain has outlets across North India, in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhiwadi, Dehradun, and Patna.

Recently Nirula's opened its first franchise in Patna, their first outlet in the east zone.

Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Communications Officer, PwC India, tweeted: "Nirula's. The place we went to from school and college to celebrate. The place where we took our children to relive the many happy memories linked with Nirula's. Can only thank them for thinking ahead of their time and giving us memories of a lifetime. RIP Deepak Nirula."

Today, some outlets survive but a new generation will never relish the taste of a chilli chicken pizza and mango with fresh cream at Nirula's.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 15:30 IST

