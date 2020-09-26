NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Govt launches new Aatmanirbhar Bharat schemes to support MSMEs, start-ups
Passage of farm bills 'historic' moment for farmers: NITI Aayog VC
Atal Innovation unveils 2nd edition of student entrepreneurship programme
India will transform into middle-income economy by 2030: NITI Aayog VC
Clean energy can shore up Indian economy from current downturn: Niti Aayog
-
Niti Aayog has been working on a State Energy Index that is set to foster healthy competition in the states' power distribution space, the think tank's Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday.
The tool will be designed to assess and further improve the performance of states to efficiently manage their energy resources.
"Niti Aayog has been working on a #StateEnergyIndex that is set to foster healthy competition in the states' energy #DISCOM space. The index would not only allow for better formulation & implementation of strategies for continuous improvement & management of resources," Kumar said in a tweet.
"But also enable a comprehensive assessment of a specific #DISCOM aided by the use of indicators like: viability, access, affordability & reliability of #energy, and even their efforts at #cleanenergy initiatives, energy efficiency and #technology innovation," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU