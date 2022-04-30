NMC advises Indian students not to pursue medical degrees in Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
What is Demand for Grants?
SC asks NMC to frame scheme for MBBS students hit by Covid and Ukraine war
Tourist activity slowly picking up in Nepal as Covid restrictions are eased
India, US are natural allies, especially in field of education: Pradhan
Nepal tightens imports amidst narrowing foreign exchange reserves
-
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised Indian students not to enrol themselves in medical colleges in Pakistan.
The public notice issued by the NMC came days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) through a joint advisory urged Indian students not to enrol themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in this country.
"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Medical Education.
"Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from MHA till date," the public notice issued on April 29 read.
The FMGE/NEXT (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination/National Exit Test) is a licensing test for students to practise in India.
However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/NEXT or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU