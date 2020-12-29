No breach of privilege in disclosing CAG report: Kerala finance minister

-
Kerala state Finance minister and senior leader of the CPM, Dr TM Thomas Issac has said that there is nothing to be ashamed of in appearing before the ethics committee of the Kerala legislative assembly. While appearing before the ethics committee of the assembly, he said that he has not done any breach of privilege by disclosing the contents of the Comptroller and Accountant General ( CAG) on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board( KIIFB) before it was tabled in the house.
Issac, while speaking to media, said: "I have appeared before the ethics committee of the house and have deposed that there has been no breach of privilege in disclosing the contents of the CAG report before it was tabled in the house".
Issac also said that he is ready to accept any action taken by the committee. The meeting between the minister and the committee lasted for more than 1.5 hours.
Congress leader and Public Accounts Committee Chairman VD Satheeshan MLA had petitioned Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on the breach of privilege of the state assembly by conducting a press conference before the CAG report on KIIFB was tabled in the legislative assembly. Speaker had forwarded the petition against the minister to the ethics and privileges committee of the house.
It may be noted that this is the first time in the history of the Kerala legislative assembly that a minister has been called before the Assembly's ethics and privileges committee.
