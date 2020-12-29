Air India to commence new services to United States from January

-
ALSO READ
Air India not to go ahead with recruitment exercise of trainee pilots
Interups says it has Rs 13,500 cr ready for Air India, can invest billions
Domestic air traffic rises 6% in July as aviation sector tries to take off
Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer crashes over Arabian Sea; one pilot missing
Navy Chief reviews combat readiness, makes an address from INS Vikramaditya
-
National carrier Air India is all set to expand its services to the United States from January 2021.
Accordingly, the airline will commence first-ever non-stop services between Bengaluru and San Francisco as well as between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13, next year, respectively.
"Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections," the airline said in a statement.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark. --IANS
rv/sn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU