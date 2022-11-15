Gautam Navlakha brought to spl court in Mumbai amid hearing on Elgar case

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt denies phone call access to jailed activist Navlakha
Supreme Court allows house arrest request of activist Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad-Maoist case: SC may allow house arrest request of Navlakha
Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows Navlakha to be placed under house arrest
Elgar case: Arrested activists being denied medical treatment, claim family
-
Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Tuesday brought to a special NIA court in Mumbai hearing the matter pertaining to his release formalities from jail for house arrest.
The other accused in the case were also brought to the court from the jail as the case was listed on Tuesday for regular hearing.
The Supreme Court had last week allowed Navlakha, lodged at the Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, to be placed under house arrest for a month owing to his medical condition. But, he could not walk out of the jail as formalities for his release were under process.
The 70-year-old activist, who claims to be suffering from multiple ailments, is in custody since April 2020 in the 2017-18 case.
On November 10, the Supreme Court allowed Navlakha to be put under house arrest for a month with certain conditions and had said its order should be implemented within 48 hours.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
According to the Pune police, people linked to banned Maoist groups had organised the programme.
The case, in which over a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU