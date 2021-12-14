Jacqueline, Nora got expensive cars, gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: ED

-
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife and actor Leena Maria Paul, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court in its charge sheet filed in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case here.
Fernandez and Fatehi were recently questioned by the ED in the probe related to a case filed by former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh who claimed that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official.
Chandrasekhar allegedly said that he could ensure Shivinder's bail.
The charge sheet, filed before Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh, claimed that the statements of Fernandez were recorded on August 30 and October 20, in which she stated that she received gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi- coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets.
She also received a car, Mini Cooper, which she returned, the ED claimed.
She further said that Chandrashekar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions.
The agency further claimed that Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to Fatehi in December 2020 and later gave her Rs 75 lakh, besides other expensive gifts.
The court took cognisance of a charge sheet against Chandrashekhar, Paul and six others earlier this month.
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.
The ED filed its complaint based on a police FIR.
According to court sources, the charge sheet consists of around 7,000 pages, including several annexures.
All the accused are presently in judicial custody.
The ED recently arrested the couple and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter related to the extortion racket which was being run from a jail here.
Chandrasekhar and Paul were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.
Police have recently also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.
The Delhi Police had alleged that the couple with others used Hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.
