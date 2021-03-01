No coronavirus death in West Bengal for first time in nearly a year

-
No one died of the coronavirus in
West Bengal in the last 24 hours -- a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday.
So far, 10,268 people have died of the virus in the state, it said.
However, the state reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,75,316.
The highest of 62 cases were recorded in Kolkata.
The state's discharge rate improved to 97.64 per cent as 212 more people recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,61,755 people have recovered from the disease.
Accordingly, the number of active cases declined to 3,293.
The state has so far tested 85,79,292 samples for COVID-19, including 16,014 since Sunday.
