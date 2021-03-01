PM taking indigenous vaccine should remove doubts on side-effects: Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Modi chairs review meeting of Covid research, vaccine deployment ecosystem
Covid-19: India performed better than other developed nations, says govt
India fought Covid-19 much better than other nations: Harsh Vardhan
World's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM
PM Modi calls for speedy access to Covid vaccines for citizens once ready
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.
Vardhan said that ifany death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.
The minister through a tweet said that he would take the shot on Tuesday and appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.
"Don't have any doubt about the vaccine. It has close to no side-effects. No case of any death due to the vaccine has come to light so far. Any death which occurs a few days after receiving the jab, cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed," he said in another tweet
By taking the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, the prime minister has effectively ended any spread of misinformation and it would also eliminate hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU