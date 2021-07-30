Maharashtra: Nashik sees 71 fresh Covid-19 cases; three more casualties

Maharashtra's district on Friday recorded 71 fresh cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 4,02,397, a health official said.

At least 67 patients were discharged from hospitals, while three died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,92,857 and the toll to 8,509, the official said.

Of the total number of casualties, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,942 in the NMC limits and 4,084 in other parts of the district, it was stated.

As many as 22,51,264 swabs samples have been tested till date, of which 9,325 were tested during the day, the official added.

