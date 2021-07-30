Orange alert issued for Delhi, moderate rains predicted for Saturday

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions



The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

The national capital recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the weather department said.

Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Thursday, Delhi recorded 72 mm of rainfall, it said.

The Lodhi Road recorded 62 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and 74 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Humidity was recorded between 98 per cent and 79 per cent, the weather department said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The uses four colour codes -- Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

A red alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)