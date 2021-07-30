Rajasthan records zero Covid-19 fatality, reports 28 new cases today

-
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Friday, while 28 new cases were reported, the health department said.
According to officials, 26 of the 33 districts in the state did not record a single positive case on Friday.
There are a total of 9,53,650 Covid cases in the state while the death toll stands at 8,953, they said.
Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jaipur and six each from Udaipur and Sriganganagar besides other cities.
A total of 9,44,443 people have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases is 254, they said.
