No early Assembly polls in Goa, says CM Sawant; rubbishes speculation

He said there were many development works that need to be completed, and the promise of providing 10,000 government jobs would also be fulfilled this year

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

on Monday junked speculation that his government would recommend dissolution of the Assembly before its term ends in 2022 and go in for early polls to cash in on the victory the BJP achieved in the recent Zilla Panchayat polls.

He said there were many development works that need to be completed, and the promise of providing 10,000 government jobs would also be fulfilled this year.

"We will complete our current term and Assembly polls will be held as per schedule in February next year," he said.

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 22:57 IST

