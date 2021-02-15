No early Assembly polls in Goa, says CM Sawant; rubbishes speculation

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out possibility of mid-term polls in state
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says he will be BJP's face for 2022 Assembly polls
Goa govt to lift ban on new jobs from January 2021: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM continues working from home after testing Covid-19 positive
Will not go ahead with proposal of growing cannabis in Goa: Pramod Sawant
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
on Monday junked speculation that his government would recommend dissolution of the Assembly before its term ends in 2022 and go in for early polls to cash in on the victory the BJP achieved in the recent Zilla Panchayat polls.
He said there were many development works that need to be completed, and the promise of providing 10,000 government jobs would also be fulfilled this year.
"We will complete our current term and Assembly polls will be held as per schedule in February next year," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU