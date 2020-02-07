JUST IN
No effort spared in fighting the epidemic: Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump

Xi told Trump on the phone that China was 'fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic',

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

President Donald Trump wants to cut his nation’s trade deficit with China, which last year totalled $327 billion according to the IMF data photo: reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak, emphasising that China has "spared no effort in fighting the epidemic", state media reported.

Xi told Trump on the phone that China was "fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic", and that "the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

