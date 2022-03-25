No free homes for MLAs in new Mumbai project: Maharashtra minister

-
A day after the Maharashtra government announced construction of homes for MLAs in suburban Goregaon, state Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday clarified the legislators will not get the residences for free.
The housing development minister said the MLAs concerned will have to pay for the homes, expected to cost Rs 70 lakh each. There is noise over the homes which will be built for MLAs. I would like to clarify that the homes will not be given for free. The land price + construction cost (expected expenses Rs 70 lakh) will be recovered from the MLAs concerned, he tweeted. Awhad had on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority will build high income group category homes for MLAs who do not own homes in the metropolis and represent constituencies outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
